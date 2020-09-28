STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan reports 566 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 310,841

With the updated figures, the COVID-19 death toll stand at 6,466 in the country and the total number of cases has increased to 310,841, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

Students wearing facemasks attend a class at a school in Karachi . (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported nine coronavirus deaths and 566 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to official data on Monday.

So far, 296,022 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered, while 451 people are in critical condition, the ministry said.

Sindh has reported the most cases at 136,017, followed by Punjab 99,219, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 37,701, Islamabad 16,470, Balochistan 15,092, Gilgit-Baltistan 3,681 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,661.

In total, 3,449,541 coronavirus detection tests have been conducted in the country, including 28,887 in the last 24 hours.

Pakistan's Sindh province reopened educational institutions on Monday.

All provinces of Pakistan, except Sindh, had reopened high schools, colleges and universities on September 15.

Middle school classes were started on September 23.

Primary schools will reopen on September 30.

Sindh had refused to reopen schools for standard VI to VIII students from September 23, citing lack of preparedness to implement the standard operating procedures.

As per the health protocols, 20 students or less can be seated in a classroom. The students have been divided into groups and will attend schools on alternate days.

Masks are mandatory for teachers and students. The institutions will ensure availability of hand-washing facilities and sanitizers at the entry gates.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani has asked parents and students to follow the health guidelines.

He has warned strict action against erring private and public education institutions. All educational institutions in Pakistan were closed on March 16 after the outbreak of the coronavirus. All annual examinations were cancelled.

