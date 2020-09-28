STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Police: Shooting outside Detroit strip club leaves 6 wounded

Two men were listed in critical condition, police said, and two men and a woman were in stable condition. The condition of another woman who was shot wasn't immediately known by police.

Published: 28th September 2020 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

Image used for representational purpose only

By Associated Press

DETROIT: A shooting early Monday outside a Detroit strip club has left six people wounded, police said.

A large group was outside the club on the city's west side shortly before 2 a.m. when at least one person opened fire, police said, citing preliminary information about the investigation.

Details about what led up to the shooting were under investigation, police said. No arrests were immediately reported.

Those shot were in their 20s, police said. Five were taken by medics to the hospital and another was transported by private vehicle.

Two men were listed in critical condition, police said, and two men and a woman were in stable condition. The condition of another woman who was shot wasn't immediately known by police.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Detroit strip club shooting
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A flooded village in Nagaon district (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
AP Floods: River Krishna in spate, Central Water Commission advises ‘maximum’ caution
SP Charan during the press meet in Chennnai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Hospital refused to accept remaining payment after father's death, says SPB's son Charan
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp