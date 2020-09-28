STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russian dissident Navalny recovering faster than expected

Navalny, a longtime foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is still receiving outpatient treatment and remains under close protection, Volkov said.

Published: 28th September 2020 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2020 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny | AP

By PTI

BERLIN: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is recovering from the suspected assassination attempt last month faster than expected, one of his aides said Sunday.

Navalny, who collapsed on a plane from Siberia to Moscow on Aug.

20 and spent nearly three weeks in a coma, was discharged last week from the Berlin hospital where he was being treated.

His doctors said that based on Navalny's progress a "complete recovery is possible."

"He is doing much better, I would say unexpectedly better," Leonid Volkov, Navalny's chief of staff, told German broadcaster RTL.

"I think the recovery is really faster than expected, and of course this is good news that makes us very happy."

Navalny, a longtime foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is still receiving outpatient treatment and remains under close protection, Volkov said.

"I personally don't think that another attack can happen in Berlin, but we can see that the personal security has a different opinion," he said.

"He is guarded quite heavily."

Germany authorities have said Navalny was poisoned with a powerful nerve agent and called on Russia to investigate the attack that occurred on its territory.

The presence of the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok in Navalny's samples was corroborated by labs in France and Sweden.

But Russia has resisted international pressure to launch a criminal investigation, saying its own tests found no trace of poisonous substances in the opposition leader's system.

The poisoning "had so many negative consequences for the Kremlin, said Volkov, adding that in his opinion the attempted assassination couldn't have occurred without Putin's approval.

Navalny has said that he intends to return to Russia to resume his work.

"He understands the risks quite well, and we are supposed to think somehow how he can continue living in Russia," Volkov told RTL.

"It will not be so easy and many things will change, for sure, to reduce the probability of a second attack."

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Alexei Navalny Vladimir Putin Germany Poisoning
India Matters
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals. (Photo | IPL)
IPL 2020: How Rahul Tewatia provided Rajasthan Royals their Moneyball moment
A deceased being buried as per COVID-19 protocols. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Covid funerals in open spaces worry locals in Odisha's Jagatsinhhpur district
A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders at Koyembedu vegetable market on the first day of its reopening on Monday (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
WATCH | A bustling Koyambedu market in Chennai, after five months
COVID tales: Yamaraj in Delhi encourages you to wear a mask
Gallery
Armenia and Azerbaijan, two ex-Soviet republics in the Caucasus, are locked in a decades-long territorial dispute with deadly fighting erupting Sunday. Here are the key issues surrounding their conflict. (Photos | AFP)
Armenia- Azerbaijan conflict explained: Why the former Soviet Republics are at the brink of war and why is Turkey involved?
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp