STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Half-a-million euros cash discovered in Paris cellar mystery

The apartment was being sold by a woman who had recently inherited it from her mother.

Published: 30th September 2020 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2020 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Image of French police used for representational purpose (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: French police are investigating the mysterious discovery of over half a million euros in cash found in a suitcase in a locked cellar beneath a Paris apartment.

The apartment was being sold by a woman who had recently inherited it from her mother.

"We have not finished counting. But there is between 500,000 and 600,000 euros ($585,000 and $702,000)" in denominations of 50, 100 and 500 euros, a source close to a criminal investigation opened into the windfall told AFP on Wednesday.

The owner, a woman in her 50s, inherited the apartment in an upscale Parisian suburb from her mother this year, according to the Parisien newspaper.

She approached a real estate agent for a valuation of the property. When the agent arrived to inspect the cellar, they found it locked.

After failing to track down the person who had taken over the cellar, the flat owner called out a locksmith. 

Many apartments in Paris come with cellars beneath the building, which help to compensate for often cramped living quarters in the densely-populated city.

When the estate agent returned to examine the space, they came upon the cash-filled suitcase.

The police were contacted and an investigation opened by Paris prosecutors, who handed the case to financial crimes specialists.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala (File| PTI)
Congress, CPM term Babri demolition case verdict 'shocking, travesty of justice'
A medic collects blood samples for serological survey to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Paharganj in New Delhi (File Photo | PTI)
About 7% of Indians exposed to Covid-19 by August end: Second sero survey 
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court refuses to postpone civil service exam of 2020
Arathi Reghunath
Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Not enough evidence to suggest Babri demolition was pre-planned: Court acquits all accused
Cinema wale Babu: Chattisgarh teacher conducts 'mohalla' classes, shows cartoons
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
MITCHELL MARSH (SRH): The Australian all-rounder was ruled out of the IPL after suffering an ankle injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sep 21. (Photo | Twitter)
IPL 2020 injury update: Complete list of players unavailable, expected return date and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp