Hospitals in Pakistan on verge of saturation; COVID-19 cases reach 672,931

Published: 01st April 2021 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2021 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

An elderly man reacts while having a nasal swab sample taken by a health worker while others wait their turn at a COVID-19 testing facility in a hospital in Karachi

An elderly man reacts while having a nasal swab sample taken by a health worker while others wait their turn at a COVID-19 testing facility in a hospital in Karachi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 situation in Pakistan is getting worse with hospitals in the country on the verge of saturation with more patients contracting the deadly virus, according to a media report on Thursday.

Pakistan reported 4,974 coronavirus cases and 98 deaths on Thursday during the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of daily infections reported since June 20, 2020, when 5,948 cases were reported.

The number of cases in the country has reached 672,931 with over 14,530 deaths and 605,274 recoveries, the ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said on Thursday.

Hospitals in the country are on the verge of saturation and the situation at several places including Islamabad, the federal capital, is worsening with each passing day, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the main hospital in Islamabad, has exhausted its capacity and patients even have to wait at the emergency centre to get a bed, the report said.

PIMS, which is a tertiary care hospital and gets emergency patients from across the country, has started referring emergency patients out due to lack of beds.

Similarly, Polyclinic, which is one of the biggest hospitals of the capital, has not a single ventilator vacant.

Its management feels that it cannot enhance the capacity for COVID-19 patients as around 7,000 patients visit different departments of the hospital daily, the report added.

PIMS Joint Executive Director Dr Minhajus Siraj told Dawn that there were 200 oxygenated beds allocated for COVID-19 patients of which 185 were in the main hospital and 15 in the Children Hospital.

"In the main hospital, all the 185 beds are occupied and patients are even waiting in the emergency department to be shifted in. We have been referring patients to the Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC) as we don't have beds," he said.

Dr Siraj said there were 21 ventilators of which 11 were vacant, as the majority of the patients required oxygenated beds rather than vents.

Media Coordinator for Polyclinic Dr. Abdul Jabbar Bhutto said that there were 23 oxygenated beds and four vents for the COVID-19 patients.

However, the Ministry of National Health Services has claimed that it is closely monitoring the situation and will arrange more beds and ventilators whenever required.

