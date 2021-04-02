STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka temporarily suspends COVID-19 jabs due to delay in securing vaccines from Serum Institute of India: Minister

Sri Lanka launched its inoculation programme late January when India gifted 500,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Published: 02nd April 2021 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

covid-19 vaccine

A health worker shows a vial of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has temporarily halted its COVID-19 vaccination programme as there was a delay in securing more AstraZeneca vaccines from the Serum Institute of India, a top health minister has said.

Sri Lanka launched its inoculation programme late January when India gifted 500,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Till Thursday 913,219 people out of the island nation's 21 million population had been vaccinated.

Vaccination programme has been halted from Wednesday night due to the need to use the available Oxford-AstraZeneca doses for the second jab of those already vaccinated, primary health care and COVID-19 prevention minister Dr Sudarshani Fernandopulle was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror newspaper on Friday.

She said the COVID-19 vaccination programme was temporarily suspended as there was a delay in securing more AstraZeneca vaccines, the report added.

The Serum Institute of India (SII) recently suspended exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The WHO has recommended that the second jab must be made available within 12 weeks of the first.

The second dose was to be administered from April 19, the report said.

After the free gift, Sri Lanka placed an order for more doses of the Indian vaccine.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, Covishield, has been developed in collaboration with SII.

The Pune-based vaccine major has entered into a collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca to manufacture the vaccine.

The Serum Institute had curtailed exports in the recent weeks.

So, Fernandopulle said that Sri Lanka was not able to gain any assurances on the arrival of the next consignment from India in time.

This week China donated 600,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines.

However neither the local health regulators or the WHO have approved its emergency use.

Officials said the Chinese vaccine will be administered on the Chinese workers in the country.

Sri Lanka is also to order 700,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines Serum Institute of India Oxford-AstraZeneca
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp