STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Kenya stops private importation of COVID-19 vaccines

Private health facilities have been charging about $80 for the Russian Sputnik Vaccine, while the governments institutions are giving for free AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines.

Published: 03rd April 2021 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus,

For representational purposes

By PTI

NAIROBI: Kenya has ordered an immediate suspension on private importations of vaccines citing fears that it may lead to counterfeit inoculations getting into the country.

"To ensure the transparency and accountability in the vaccination process, and to protect the integrity of the country, the government is effective today closing the window of private sector importation, distribution and administration of vaccines, until such a time there is greater transparency and accountability in the entire process," a statement by the National Emergency Response Committee on the coronavirus said Friday evening.

Private health facilities have been charging about $80 for the Russian Sputnik Vaccine, while the governments institutions are giving for free AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines received from the global COVAX initiative that was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries have fair access to vaccines.

In recent weeks the Kenyan government has been on a sensitisation campaign to reduce the reluctant uptake by frontline workers of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines.

So far around 160,000 people have been vaccinated in more than a month since just over 1 million doses were received.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 26 after announcing new stricter restriction on movement and assembly due to an upsurge of coronavirus cases and deaths, led his cabinet in getting vaccinated publicly.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union says the reluctance by health care workers was due the fact they were not sensitised enough before the vaccines were brought.

Kenya's government says the country's positivity rate jumped from 2.6% at the end of January to 19.1% on April 2 after 9,676 people were tested Thursday.

Separately, the British government says that beginning April 9 it will not permit Kenyan nationals and others who have transited through the East African country.

A statement Thursday from the UK to Kenya, that was released by Kenya's foreign affairs ministry, said a significant amount travellers from Kenya are testing positive for the B.1.351 variant of the disease, which originated in South Africa.

Only UK nationals and those holding residency permits, will be allowed to enter from the country, the statement said.

On average, about 550 people travel from Kenya to the UK each week.

The British High Commission stressed that these are temporary measures that will be kept under review, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine Coronavirus COVID 19 Kenya vaccine
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp