STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka tightens church security ahead of Easter

The security personnel include 9,350 police officials and 2,542 troops from the tri forces (Army, Nay and Air Force), he said.

Published: 03rd April 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan terror attack, Easter bombing

Sri Lankan Catholic priests walk outside the St. Anthony's church after it was partially opened for the first time since Easter Sunday attacks, in Colombo. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Security at churches across Sri Lanka have been beefed up ahead of Easter on Sunday, police said on Saturday, in the wake of the April 2019 coordinated attacks on tourists and minority Christian community in the country in which 270 people were killed.

"We have tightened security of churches by deploying over 12,000 security personnel," Senior Deputy Inspector General and police spokesperson Ajith Rohana told reporters here.

The security personnel include 9,350 police officials and 2,542 troops from the tri forces (Army, Nay and Air Force), he said.

Rohana said some 111 churches in the western coastal town of Negombo would be provided security, along with 107 churches in the neighbouring coastal town of Chilaw and some 98 churches in the eastern town of Batticaloa.

The St Sebastian's Church at Negombo's Katuwapitiya was the worst-hit in the Easter Sunday blasts that rocked the island nation in 2019 with 114 people dying in the church attack.

As many as 270 people, including 11 Indians, were killed and around 500 others injured when six near-simultaneous and coordinated explosions, carried out by local jihadist group National Thowheeth Jamaath (NTJ) linked to the Islamic State (IS), rocked three churches and three luxury hotels frequented by tourists in Sri Lanka on April 21.

While describing the horror scene at the St Sebastian's Church, a top priest had said that pieces of flesh were thrown all over the walls, on the sanctuary and even outside the church.

The church, built in 1946, is one of the many churches in Sri Lanka dedicated to St Sebastian who is considered a martyr in the Catholic Church history.

The head of the church, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, has recently expressed his disappointment over the probe in the blasts, cautioning the government that if justice is not served, he would approach international organisations.

According to him, the investigations have only focused on failure to prevent the attack and not on the possible masterminds of the blasts.

The previous government headed by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was blamed for its inability to prevent the deadly attacks despite the prior intelligence made available on the impending terror strikes.

The Buddhist-majority nation was about to mark a decade since ending a 37-year-long Tamil separatist war in May 2009 when the suicide bombings in 2019 rocked the country.

The churches have been observing 'Black Sunday', demanding justice for the families of the victims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Easter sunday
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp