Suez Canal Authority says shipping backlog cleared

By ANI

CAIRO: All vessels trapped at the entrance to Egypt's Suez Canal by the grounding of a giant container ship have passed through as of Saturday, the chairman of the waterway's authority said.

"All 422 vessels with a combined tonnage of 22 million, which have been queuing since the mishap involving the Ever Given, have passed through the Suez Canal," Osama Rabie said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Experts examine bottom of big ship that was stuck in Suez Canal

The Ever Given ran aground on Tuesday last week, paralyzing the crucial waterway. The damage to global trade can run into $1 billion, according to the canal authority.

The ship was refloated on Monday by a fleet of 15 tugboats. The last 61 ships cleared the canal linking the Red Sea with the Mediterranean Sea on Saturday.