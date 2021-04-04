STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Europe ramps up vaccinations as coronavirus haunts Easter holidays

The accelerated Easter actions stand in contrast to the slow beginning of Europe's vaccine rollout during the end-of-year holidays.

Published: 04th April 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Covid 19 Vaccination

France has administered 12 million vaccine doses overall. (Representational Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: The main stadium in the French city of Lyon opened as a mass vaccination center during Easter weekend, and thousands of people spent the holiday lining up for injections elsewhere in France as the government tried to speed up shots amid a new rush of coronavirus cases.

But as Europe faced its second Easter in a row under the cloud of the pandemic, some French cities pushed back against President Emmanuel Macron's insistence that there are no weekends or days off during vaccination.

Authorities in Strasbourg, on the German border shut down their vaccination facilities from Good Friday through Easter Monday  a public holiday in France  to allow workers a little rest at last, according to a city official.

To ensure that residents still had access to potentially life-saving vaccines, the city expanded vaccination hours and administered all of its its weekly supply of doses between Monday and Thursday.

The city of Sarcelles north of Paris was among those where officials kept vaccine sites open Sunday amid mushrooming infections and demand.

The surrounding Val d'Oise region now has the highest coronavirus infection rate in France, and the situation in Sarcelles symbolises how the pandemic has worsened existing inequality.

The city's working class residents have higher exposure to the virus because many can't work remotely.

In the area's housing projects, many families have multiple generations living in close quarters.

Language barriers make sorting out vaccination arrangements a challenge for many immigrants.

In Lyon, French first division soccer club Olympique Lyon opened its stadium and provided 200 volunteer employees to help medical personnel and firefighters with a mass vaccination drive that started Saturday.

Authorities expect 3,000 vaccinations per day to be given at the stadium during the first three days.

Club president Jean Michel Aulas expressed hope that the effort would help create social cohesion at a time of strain and uncertainty as France entered a third partial lockdown starting Sunday.

Meanwhile, the French military announced that it would open seven vaccination centers starting Tuesday to help vaccinate civilians.

In Italy, vaccinations went forward on Easter Sunday and were planned for Monday, a national holiday.

The accelerated Easter actions stand in contrast to the slow beginning of Europe's vaccine rollout during the end-of-year holidays.

While France remains behind Britain and the United States in terms of vaccinating its population, the pace is starting to pick up.

France has administered 12 million vaccine doses overall, including nearly 1 million in the last three days, according to government figures.

France has reported one of the world's highest reported COVID-19 death tolls at 96,280 people and the highest number of confirmed cases in Europe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 in India
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp