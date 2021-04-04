Russia records 8,817 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

By ANI

MOSCOW: Russia has registered 8,817 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours bringing the cumulative total to 4,580,894, the coronavirus response center said on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 8,817 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,163 cases (13,2percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase stood at 0.19 percent.

The highest daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (1,901), St. Petersburg (711) and the Moscow Region (598).

The death toll now stands at 100,374 after further 357 fatalities were confirmed.

Total recoveries have grown by 8,212 over the given period and reached a cumulative total of 4,204,081.