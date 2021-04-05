STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India to Dubai, said, "The Indian business community in the UAE could significantly leverage the strengths of this trilateral to boost economic growth of all nations."

Published: 05th April 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

JERUSALEM/DUBAI: The trilateral trade between India, Israel and the UAE can propel to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030 by tapping into their mutual strengths, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.

The comments were made at an event organised by the International Federation of Indo-Israel Chambers of Commerce (IFIICC) on Sunday to discuss the ongoing business collaborations being pursued through IFIICC's leadership across sectors.

The international business potential backed by Israeli innovation, UAE's visionary leadership and strategic partnership of both nations with India could be USD 110 billion by 2030, Ambassador Ilan Sztulman Starosta, Head of the Israeli mission in Dubai, said in a press release issued by IFIICC.

Echoing similar sentiments, Ambassador of the UAE to India and Founding Patron of IFIICC, Dr Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, said, "UAE and India's bilateral trade is projected to grow from USD 60 billion in 2020 to USD 100 billion by 2030. UAE is a gateway to the world and this trilateral with India and Israel could benefit the world."

Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India to Dubai, said, "The Indian business community in the UAE could significantly leverage the strengths of this trilateral to boost economic growth of all nations."

The post-Abraham accords phase normalising Israel's ties with the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain has generated a lot of interest in this trilateral partnership with several events organised by various organisations, including leading banks.

Ran Tuttnauer, Honorary President of IFIICC in Israel and Chairman of Israeli Manufacturers Council at Manufacturers Association of Israel (MAI) participated in the event virtually from Tel Aviv.

Tuttnauer stressed that "international business through the UAE in collaboration with India using Israeli Innovation will be the future.

IFIICC was launched on December 14 last year and is looking to set up offices globally, drawing the support of the Indian diaspora, the largest in the world.

Innovation and collaboration can help usher in a new, post-pandemic era of sustainable economic growth, Merzi Sodawaterwala, Founder and Chairperson of IFIICC, said.

Kamal Vachani, Honorary President of IFIICC for the UAE and Group Director & Partner of Al Maya Group, noted that the innovation and economic prospects of this trilateral are endless.

The European business school (ESCP) in a seminar organised recently also highlighted the global potential of trilateral ties between Israel, the UAE and India.

The seminar held last month was organised in cooperation with Mumbai-based S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR).

Established in 1819, the ESCP Business School (Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris) is considered to be the world's first business school.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India UAE israel trade
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp