Pakistan PM Imran Khan blames 'vulgarity' for rise in rape, sexual violence cases

He said the whole concept of 'pardah' in Islam has a purpose to it which is to 'keep temptation in check' and 'cannot keep their willpower in check'.

Published: 05th April 2021 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 04:31 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has blamed "fahashi" (vulgarity) for rise in rape and sexual violence instead of the deteriorating law and order situation in the country.

As he took calls from the people on Sunday, Khan -- when asked by a caller what the government plans to do in the light of rising incidents of rape and sexual violence, especially against children -- said that there are some fights that governments and legislation alone cannot win and that the society must join in the fight. He said it was important for societies to protect themselves against "fahashi" (vulgarity), reported Geo News.

The prime minister said incidents of rape and sexual violence that make their way to the media are just one per cent of the actual horrific crimes of such nature that take place.

Khan said when he went to the UK, during the '70s to play cricket, the "sex, drugs and rock n roll" culture was taking off. He said nowadays, divorce rates "have gone up by as much as 70 per cent due to vulgarity in that society".

He said the whole concept of pardah (or covering up, or modesty) in Islam has a purpose to it which is to "keep temptation in check". The Pakistan prime minister said there are many people in society who "cannot keep their willpower in check". "Iska kuch tou effect aana thha na (It had to manifest itself in some way)," he added.

Taking cue of the situation, he defended the Turkish drama Ertugrul showing in Pakistan. The prime minister said one of the reasons he brought the show to the Pakistani screens was because not only does it has an entertainment value, it doesn't contain any content which can be considered controversial or immoral, reported Geo News.

He concluded by reiterating that incidences of rape and sexual violence are "spreading like cancer" in the society. Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 rape incidents are reported in the country every day, with over 22,000 cases reported to the police in the last six years.

However, only 77 of the accused have been convicted which comprises 0.3 per cent of the total figure, reported Geo News. These statistics were obtained from the Police, Law, and Justice Commission of Pakistan, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, the Women's Foundation, and provincial welfare agencies.

Moreover, in February, in an insensitive move, the Forensics Department of Khyber Medical College University proposed a plan to charge rape victims Pakistani Rs 25,000 for medical examination and Rs 5,000 for an autopsy for the local residents of Peshawar.

