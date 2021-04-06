STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Pakistan to vaccinate 80-year-olds and above at their homes

The country's total number of cases presently stands at 696,184, with 14,924 related deaths.

Published: 06th April 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

People wait for their turn to receive a dose of the Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Karachi on April 5, 2021.

People wait for their turn to receive a dose of the Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Karachi on April 5, 2021. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will administer COVID-19 vaccines to citizens 80 years of age and above at their homes, as the country battles a fresh wave of the coronavirus.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of National Health Services said Pakistan reported 103 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, while the number of new cases was 3,953 in the same period.

This was the smallest rise in daily new infections since March 25, when 4,368 new cases were reported.

On April 1, 5,234 new cases were reported.

Over 3,500 patients are in a critical condition.

On Monday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said citizens aged 80 years and above would be vaccinated at their homes.

He said the decision was taken keeping in mind the onset of summer and the difficulty senior citizens would face in reaching vaccination centres and waiting in queues.

According to official data, 936,383 people have been vaccinated in Pakistan till April 3.

