AstraZeneca jab, blood clots link 'plausible' but unconfirmed: WHO experts

By AFP

GENEVA: A link between AstraZeneca's Covid-19 jabs and blood clots is plausible but unconfirmed, the World Health Organization's vaccine experts said Wednesday, stressing that reported occurrences were "very rare".

"Based on current information, a causal relationship between the vaccine and the occurrence of blood clots with low platelets is considered plausible but is not confirmed," the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety said in a statement.