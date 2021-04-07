STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AstraZeneca jab, blood clots link 'plausible' but unconfirmed: WHO experts

the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety said in a statement that based on current information, a causal relationship between vaccine and blood clots is considered plausible. 

A medical staff prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

A medical staff prepares a syringe from a vial of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine (Photo | AP)

By AFP

GENEVA: A link between AstraZeneca's Covid-19 jabs and blood clots is plausible but unconfirmed, the World Health Organization's vaccine experts said Wednesday, stressing that reported occurrences were "very rare".

"Based on current information, a causal relationship between the vaccine and the occurrence of blood clots with low platelets is considered plausible but is not confirmed," the WHO Global Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety said in a statement.

