STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Divers rescue Thai Buddhist monk trapped in flooded cave

While the monk was inside for meditation, heavy rain from a summer thunderstorm raised water levels inside the cave significantly, blocking the entrance and stranding the monk on high ground inside.

Published: 07th April 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Rescuers help Phra Manas, center, walk out from the Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave in northern Thailand's Phitsanulok province

Rescuers help Phra Manas, center, walk out from the Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave in northern Thailand's Phitsanulok province on Wednesday. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BANGKOK: A Buddhist monk who was trapped by floodwaters inside a cave in northern Thailand for four days has been rescued by divers, a provincial official said Wednesday.

The 46-year-old monk, Phra Manas, entered Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave in Phitsanulok province on Saturday to meditate, said Therayuth Chandithawong, chief of the provincial Office of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. Many caves in Thailand have shrines in spots considered holy.

While the monk was inside, heavy rain from a summer thunderstorm raised water levels inside the cave significantly, blocking the entrance and stranding the monk on high ground inside, Therayuth said.

The incident and its successful resolution recalled the 2018 ordeal of the members of the “Wild Boars” soccer team, who were trapped for more than two weeks inside a cave in Chiang Rai province, also in the north. Thai Navy Seals and an international team of cave divers and hundreds of helpers managed the extremely complicated rescue of the 12 boys and their coach.

Phra Manas makes a pilgrimage every April from another province to meditate in Tham Phra Sai Ngam cave, Therayuth said.

When the monk didn't return after the rain, villagers alerted local authorities.

Hundreds of rescue workers, including divers, medics and other specialists gathered at the scene.

Seven divers went into the cave Wednesday morning after the rain stopped and found the monk, who put on a diving mask and was led to safety through a submerged distance of 12 meters (39 feet).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thailand Thailand cave rescue
India Matters
Covid-19 cases in Delhi are on a rise. (File Photo | PTI)
'Jabs for all will take time': Centre  says vaccine availability is 'finite'
AAP MLA Atishi alleged that BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had done a Rs 1,400 crores property tax scam. (Representational Image)
Instant loan apps, path to a debt trap
Justice N V Ramana
Justice NV Ramana ruled CJI comes under RTI act
Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)
Time to revisit current strategies against Maoists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representaional purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 mutant detected in Kerala, experts demand speedy vaccinations to check spread
Assembly Polls 2021:Voting underway across four states and UT Puducherry
Gallery
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp