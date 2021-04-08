STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bahrain to allow gym, indoor restaurant visits for COVID vaccinated individuals

The new rules take effect at the start of Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which begins this year on May 12.

Published: 08th April 2021 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2021 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

DUBAI: The Gulf Arab kingdom of Bahrain has announced that starting next month, residents who can prove that they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to attend gyms, indoor restaurants, mass sporting events, conferences, spas and cinemas.

Bahrain's national COVID-19 medical team says those holding digital proof that two weeks have passed since their second vaccine dose or that they've recovered from the coronavirus will enjoy unfettered access to newly reopened indoor venues.

Those under 18 are also allowed if accompanied by a vaccinated parent or guardian.

The new rules take effect at the start of Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which begins this year on May 12.

The COVID vaccinated and recovered present their status on a government health app.

The non-vaccinated will be banned from indoor spots but may go to outdoor, socially-distanced dining and recreational places.

Bahrain has seen a major surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks despite its successful mass vaccination campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bahrain Bahrain COVID norms COVID 19
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC refuses to entertain plea to curb forced religious conversions
People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra records 56,286 new Covid cases amid severe vaccine shortage
An elderly man receives the vaccine for COVID-19 at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj. (Photo | AP)
Not the time for political face-off over vaccination
The mother and the child with Indigo flight crew. (Photo | EPS)
Parents of baby boy born mid-air run pillar to post for birth certificate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Corporation health worker collects swab samples at a construction site at Chetpet in Chennai | Ashwin prasath
TN announces stricter COVID curbs from April 10: Here's what's allowed and what's not
(Representational Photo)
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Dilshad garden industrial area
Gallery
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
Actor Ajith coming to cast his vote at Tiruvanmaiyur government high school in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasanth, EPS)
Thala, Thalapathy and Thalaivar: Glimpses of star power from Tamil Nadu voting booths
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp