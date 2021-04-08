Bahrain to allow gym, indoor restaurant visits for COVID vaccinated individuals

By Associated Press

DUBAI: The Gulf Arab kingdom of Bahrain has announced that starting next month, residents who can prove that they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus will be able to attend gyms, indoor restaurants, mass sporting events, conferences, spas and cinemas.

Bahrain's national COVID-19 medical team says those holding digital proof that two weeks have passed since their second vaccine dose or that they've recovered from the coronavirus will enjoy unfettered access to newly reopened indoor venues.

Those under 18 are also allowed if accompanied by a vaccinated parent or guardian.

The new rules take effect at the start of Eid al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which begins this year on May 12.

The COVID vaccinated and recovered present their status on a government health app.

The non-vaccinated will be banned from indoor spots but may go to outdoor, socially-distanced dining and recreational places.

Bahrain has seen a major surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks despite its successful mass vaccination campaign.