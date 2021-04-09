STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Turkish military jet crashes during training, pilots rescued

Published: 09th April 2021

File image of a jet used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

ANKARA: A military plane crashed into the sea during a training flight, Turkey’s defense ministry said Friday, adding that its two pilots were rescued.

The KT-1 type plane crashed off the Aegean coastal town of Foca, in the western Izmir province, the ministry said.

HaberTurk television and other media reported that the pilots, who ejected safely, were taken to a hospital but were not in serious condition.

The cause of the crash was being investigated, the ministry said.

The crash comes just two days after a jet belonging to the Turkish Air Force’s “Turkish Stars” aerobatic team crashed in the central province of Konya during training. The pilot died in the crash.

Last month, a military helicopter went down during severe weather conditions in eastern Turkey, killing 11 military personnel on board. Two others survived the crash with injuries.

