STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Prince Philip's death a 'huge void' for Queen, says their son Prince Andrew

'It's a great loss. We've lost almost the grandfather of the nation,' Prince Andrew, also the Duke of York, told reporters.

Published: 11th April 2021 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Prince Philip (File Photo | AP)

Prince Philip (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has described the death of her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, as having left a "huge void in her life", their son Prince Andrew said on Sunday.

As he left a memorial service for his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away aged 99 on Friday, Prince Andrew said his passing was a "terrible loss" and the family was grateful for all the messages of support and condolence.

"It's a great loss. We've lost almost the grandfather of the nation," Prince Andrew, also the Duke of York, told reporters.

"I feel very sorry and supportive of my mother, who's feeling it more than everybody else. The Queen, as you would expect, is an incredibly stoic person and she described his passing as a miracle, and she's contemplating. She described it as having left a huge void in her life. We as a family are rallying around to support her," he said, on being asked about his mother's emotions.

About his late father, he added: "He was a remarkable man. I loved him as a father. He was always somebody you could go to and he would always listen." 

Among those at the Sunday service at a chapel in Windsor Great Park was the Queen's youngest son, Prince Edward the Earl of Wessex.

"However much one tries to prepare oneself for something like this it's still a dreadful shock," said Prince Edward."

And we're still trying to come to terms with that. And it's very, very sad. But I have to say that the extraordinary tribute and the memories that everybody has had and been willing to share has been so fantastic," he said.

"It just goes to show: he might have been our father, grandfather, father-in-law, but he meant so much to so many other people," he added.

Prince Edward said royal staff would feel a "very personal" loss following the Duke of Edinburgh's death and his heart goes out to them.

Special services of remembrance are being held across the UK on Sunday as the country observes an official week-long period of national mourning.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, who is also expected to officiate at Prince Philip's funeral next Saturday, led a memorial service at Canterbury Cathedral.

"For the Royal Family as for every other, no words can reach into the depth of sorrow that goes into bereavement," he said.

In reference to Prince Philip, he said the senior royal as the longest-serving consort to a British monarch had shown "a remarkable willingness to take the hand he was dealt in life and straightforwardly to follow its call, to search its meaning to go out and on as sent to inquire and think, to trust and to pray".

Britain's period of national mourning will end after April 17, when Prince Philip's funeral will take place at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prince Andrew Prince Philip Queen Elizabeth II
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp