STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Over 800 Indian Sikhs reach Pakistan to mark 'vaisakhi' festivities

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued visas to over 1,100 Sikh pilgrims in connection with the 'vaisakhi' festival.

Published: 12th April 2021 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Sikhs, Gurudwara

For representational purposes (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Over 800 Indian Sikhs arrived in Pakistan's Lahore on Monday to attend the 10-day harvest festival of 'vaisakhi' at a 16th Century gurudwara in Punjab province, among other historically important shrines in the country.

Also known as 'baisakhi', 'vaisakhi' is a spring season harvest festival for Sikhs and Hindus.

It marks the Sikh new year and commemorates the formation of Khalsa panth (saint-warriors) under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

Officials of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and the Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhik Committee greeted the pilgrims at the Wagah border.

The EPTB is a statutory board that manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs who had migrated to India following the partition.

"A total of 815 Sikh 'yatrees' arrived from India via Wagah border on Monday to attend 'baisaki' rituals at Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hassan Abdal," ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI.

He said the 'yatrees' were served with langar (food) as per Sikh tradition at the Wagah border.

Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Hassan Abdal, about 350 km from Punjab province capital Lahore, is believed to have the handprint of founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak.

"After necessary immigration clearance, they were taken to Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hassan Abdal by bus. Main function will be held at Panja Sahib on April 14. They will be taken to all important and historical Gurdwaras in Pakistan during their 10-day stay and will return to India on April 22," Hashmi said.

The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi had issued visas to over 1,100 Sikh pilgrims in connection with the 'vaisakhi' festival.

Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, a large number of pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals and occasions each year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Sikhs Pakistan Vaisakhi
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp