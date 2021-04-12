STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka Police warn shoppers against breaking COVID-19 health guidelines

Large crowds of shoppers were seen at most malls without wearing face masks or maintaining social distancing as is required by the health guidelines.

Published: 12th April 2021 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan nursing staff administer COVID-19 vaccines to frontline health workers in Colombo

Sri Lankan nursing staff administer COVID-19 vaccines to frontline health workers in Colombo. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan police have warned of strict action against shoppers flouting COVID-19 health guidelines ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year to be celebrated on Wednesday.

The New Year, which is common to the majority Sinhala and the minority Tamils, fall on Wednesday and the event is to be marked with traditional festivities which last for weeks.

Already, the health guidelines have banned certain traditional games during the festivities to minimise the spreading of the pandemic which, since its onset last year, has infected 96,000 people and nearly claimed 600 lives.

Sri Lanka Police spokesman said the security personnel, both in uniform and plain clothes, have been deployed to take action against those violating the health guidelines.

The Public Health Inspectors' Association said the people have been going about their normal activities ahead of the New Year and ignore health guidelines both in public transport and while attending public events.

This is very unfortunate. They will understand how serious this is only when the third wave hits us. We have been warning about this. Now it is too late. We will need to suffer the consequences and deal with it, said Mahendra Balasuriya, the union spokesman.

Balasuriya said the authorities could be forced to prepare hospitals and other facilities to deal with the expected third wave and emergence of new clusters from May.

