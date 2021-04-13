American singer, actress Mary Millben recites Sanskrit shlokas to greet Indians on New Year

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Popular American singer and actress Mary Millben has greeted the Indian communities across the globe, particularly in India and the US, on the occasion of New Year by reciting Sanskrit shlokas.

According to the Hindu calendar, Indians ushered in New Year on Tuesday with various states celebrating the festivals of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Vaisakhi.

In the video, Millben started with the chanting of Sanskrit shlokas followed by a greeting to India and Indian communities worldwide.

Happy New Year to my beloved India, the Indian-American community, and Indian communities across the world, Millben, 39, said after releasing the New Year greetings video.

After performing for Diwali 2020 last year, I wanted to learn more about the traditional festivals and religious observances in India.

My relationship with the Indian culture and love for India has grown through my learning and study of Hindi, she said.