STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Surge testing as South African Covid variant cluster found in London

All identified cases are isolating or have completed their isolation, and their contacts have been traced and asked to isolate.

Published: 13th April 2021 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

A woman walks past part of the Bank of England in the City of London financial district in London

A woman walks past part of the Bank of England in the City of London financial district in London. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK's National Health Service (NHS) has said it is using a surge testing system in two areas of south London this week after it was found to have a "significant" cluster of the faster-spreading South African variant of COVID-19.

The NHS Test and Trace said it is providing additional testing and genomic sequencing across parts of Wandsworth and Lambeth, where 44 confirmed and 30 probable cases of the variant first identified in South Africa have been found.

All identified cases are isolating or have completed their isolation, and their contacts have been traced and asked to isolate.

The first case of the variant in the area was said to have been identified in early March.

"The cluster of cases of the variant first identified in South Africa found in parts of South London, predominantly the Lambeth and Wandsworth areas is significant. It's really important people in the local area play their part in stopping any further spread within the local community, Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser for NHS Test and Trace, said on Monday.

ALSO READ | Gennova starts enrolment for phase 1/2 human clinical trials for COVID mRNA vaccine candidate 'HGCO19'

Under the surge testing system, everybody aged 11 years and over who resides in, works in, or travels through the affected boroughs of south London is strongly encouraged to take a COVID-19 PCR test, whether they are showing symptoms or not.

"PCR testing is now available for all and I would strongly encourage everyone, whether they live, work or travel through the boroughs, to get tested even if they don't have any symptoms of coronavirus, Hopkins said.

"Around 1 in 3 people with COVID-19 don't show any symptoms. By taking part you can protect yourselves and your loved ones and help us identify any possible new cases that would otherwise be missed, preventing further transmission and saving lives, she said.

The NHS described it as the largest surge testing operation to date and aims to help control and suppress any possible new cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa.

Enhanced contact tracing is used for individuals testing positive with a variant of concern, where contact tracers look back over an extended period in order to determine the route of transmission.

"By using PCR testing, positive results can be sent for genomic sequencing at specialist laboratories, helping us to identify variants of concern cases and their spread in these boroughs. People in Lambeth and Wandsworth should continue using twice-weekly rapid testing alongside the PCR test as part of surge testing," the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

ALSO WATCH:People with symptoms are being asked to book a free test online or by phone so they can get tested at a testing site or have a testing kit sent to them at home.

Those without symptoms can access a test through their local authority website.

The surge tests come as England entered Stage 2 of its lockdown easing roadmap on Monday, which allows for greater outdoor activity in pubs and restaurants.

Gyms and hairdressers are also able to operate again under social distancing norms.

However, restrictions remain in place on all other indoor activities and different households mixing until at least May 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 in UK Coronavirus Pandemic COVID 19 Vaccine
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp