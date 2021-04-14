STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Korea reports 731 new coronavirus cases, highest jump in three months

Published: 14th April 2021 11:54 AM

A medical worker in a booth takes a nasal sample from a man at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SEOUL: South Korea has recorded its highest daily jump in new COVID-19 infections in about three months, as officials urge the public to maintain vigilance.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Wednesday it’s confirmed 731 new cases over the past 24 hours. They brought the country’s total to 111,419 with 1,782 deaths.

The spike comes amid criticism of a slow vaccine rollout while people are increasingly venturing outdoors to take advantage of good weather.

Senior health official Yoon Taeho says an increased mobility last weekend was proof that South Korea’s public vigilance has loosened, and that elevating social distancing rules will be discussed in the next few days.

Comments

