STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

William and Harry won't be shoulder-to-shoulder at Prince Philip funeral

The brothers have reportedly fallen out over Harry's departure from the royal frontline, and move to California with his wife, Meghan.

Published: 15th April 2021 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

'We don't see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy': Prince Harry. (Photo | AFP)

British royals William and Harry (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: British royals William and Harry will not walk side by side in the procession at this weekend's funeral of Queen Elizabeth II's late husband Prince Philip, Buckingham Palace revealed Thursday.

As young boys in 1997, the pair provided the most poignant image of their mother princess Diana's funeral as they walked, heads bowed, behind her coffin.

Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, accompanied them, as well as their father Prince Charles and uncle Charles Spencer.

Their grandfather's funeral, at Windsor Castle on Saturday, is being closely watched as it is their first reunion since Harry's shock move to the United States last year.

But confirmation they will not walk shoulder-to-shoulder, and instead be separated by cousin Peter Philips, will inevitably fuel speculation that a rift between them persists.

The brothers have reportedly fallen out over Harry's departure from the royal frontline, and move to California with his wife, Meghan.

When the coffin, to be carried on a bespoke Land Rover designed to Philip's specifications, arrives at St George's Chapel, William will move ahead of his younger brother as the royal family enters in pairs.

The procession elements were among the eagerly-awaited details released by Buckingham Palace ahead of the service, which has been curtailed due to coronavirus restrictions.

Philip died last Friday at the age of 99 and Britain has this week been observing eight days of official mourning in the build-up to his burial.

Just 30 guests will be permitted at the funeral, in line with government regulations enforced during the pandemic.

Attendees including the Queen, 94, will be required to wear face masks, sit apart and observe Covid-19 social distancing rules. 

She will be accompanied to the venue in the state Bentley by a lady-in-waiting, before sitting alone in the chapel.

- Sibling 'space' -

Heir to the throne Charles, his wife Camilla, and the monarch's three other children and eight grandchildren, as well as all their spouses, will be present.

Other guests include the children of the Queen's late sister Princess Margaret, and three of Philip's German relatives -- Bernhard, the hereditary prince of Baden; Donatus, prince and landgrave of Hesse; and Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

Countess Mountbatten, Penelope “Penny” Knatchbull, who was Philip's carriage driving partner and one of his closest friends, is also invited.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson opted against attending to allow as many royals and close friends to attend as possible.

The palace confirmed royal mourners will wear civilian clothing -- men in morning coats with medals, women in day dresses -- which reports said was to avoid awkwardness over which princes are entitled to military uniform.

Harry conceded in his bombshell interview last month with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey that there was "space" in his relationship with William, 38, who is second in line to the throne.

There have long been reports of a rift since 36-year-old Harry married mixed-race Meghan, also at St George's Chapel at a glitzy ceremony watched by millions in 2018.

In their sit-down with Winfrey, Meghan sensationally claimed to have encountered racism within the monarchy, while Harry said William and their father were "trapped" within the institution.

- Coverage complaints -

Major send-offs for senior British royals are typically very public, pomp-filled affairs, but Philip had always requested a no-fuss funeral.

Despite that and the slimmed-down guest list, no public access and other Covid-19 restrictions, some regal elements remain.

In honour of his life-long association with the Royal Navy, and service during World War II, buglers from the Royal Marines will sound so-called "Action Stations" during the service.

The soundings, played on a warship to signal all hands should go to battle stations, is sometimes featured at funerals of naval men.

Philip was a rising star in the British navy who had reached the rank of commander by the time Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952. He eventually shelved his personal ambitions to support his wife in the role.

As Britain neared the end of its official mourning period, it emerged Thursday that the BBC's coverage Friday of his death has drawn 110,000 complaints, the highest number ever published for television programming.

The broadcaster cleared its schedules across its main BBC One and BBC Two TV channels to run a series of mirrored special programmes, as well as devoting its news channel and radio stations to coverage.

"We do not make such changes without careful consideration and the decisions made reflect the role the BBC plays as the national broadcaster during moments of national significance," it said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prince Philip William Harry Queen Elizabeth II British royals
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp