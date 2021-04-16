STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin mathematician's body found floating in river in New York

Shuvro Biswas' body was found floating in the Hudson River on Monday, the New York Post reported.

Published: 16th April 2021 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Deathh

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW YORK: The body of a 31-year-old Indian-origin mathematician working with cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence was found floating in the Hudson River here, according to a media report which said he was battling apparent mental illness.

Shuvro Biswas' body was found floating in the Hudson River on Monday, the New York Post reported.

Police sources said that there were no immediate apparent signs of foul play.

Shuvro's brother said that he and his family were gutted by the news, noting that they had tried in vain to help Shuvro as he battled apparent mental illness.

We're all extremely devastated, Biprojit Biswas, 34, was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

He's a really good guy. He's brilliant, he said.

Biprojit said his sibling was self-employed and most recently was working on a cryptocurrency security programme.

Online profiles show that Shuvro also dabbled in artificial intelligence.

He said the family started to see changes in Shuvro's demeanour over the past year, but that he largely kept his struggles to himself.

Shuvro's family urged him to talk to someone.

We tried to convince him to the best of our abilities to seek professional help, but he always denied that he needed psychiatric help, said Biprojit.

He was going to a neurologist but he wouldn't say for what," he said.

According to the report, in February, the management of Shuvro's West 37th Street apartment building took him to Manhattan Supreme Court, seeking to evict him over a slew of alleged bizarre acts inside the building, including setting fires, openly brandishing a knife and smearing blood inside the elevator, court filings show.

Defendant is a ticking time bomb who, just months into the lease, has engaged in numerous incidents of escalating, offensive nuisance-type conduct that threatens the lives, health, safety and well-being of Building staff, Building residents and Building property, lawyers for the building wrote in one filing.

The filing claimed that Biswas had intentionally set a mattress on fire in his unit  while leaving an open propane tank in the apartment.

He also allegedly brandished a knife, smeared blood in the building elevator, illegally installed surveillance cameras and an alarm system, scattered bullets throughout the building and filed multiple false reports of intruders with the police  one of which saw him greet responding officers by brandishing a sword, according to the filing.

Shuvro had explained the arson allegation as a cooking fire.

The city Medical Examiner's Office will determine a cause of death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shuvro Biswas Hudson River New York
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp