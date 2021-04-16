STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan appoints Shaukat Tareen as new finance minister in cabinet reshuffle

A banker by profession, Tareen served in the same capacity in the government of Pakistan Peoples Party (2009-10) for a short period before he decided to step down to raise capital for his Silk Bank.

Published: 16th April 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Shaukat Tareen as the new finance minister of the country, the fourth to don the mantle, in another cabinet reshuffle, it was announced by his office on Friday.

A banker by profession, Tareen, 68, served in the same capacity in the government of Pakistan Peoples Party (2009-10) for a short period before he decided to step down to raise capital for his Silk Bank.

Tareen was facing corruption charges and had initially refused to accept the post until his name was cleared.

It was not known if the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dropped charges against him or not.

He is a cousin of Jehangir Tareen, dubbed as sugar baron due to several sugar mills, who is an influential politician but is facing probe in the sugar scandal of the present government.

Shaukat Tareen is replacing Hammad Azhar, who was appointed towards the end of the last month after Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh was removed for failure to control raging inflation in the country.

Azhar, who was also serving a minister of industries and production, was appointed Minister for Energy after the reshuffle, while Khusro Bakhtiar was given the charge of ministry of industries and production.

Minister for Science Fawad Chaudhry was appointed information minister while his predecessor Shibli Faraz was appointed as minister for science.

It will be Chauhdry's second stint as information minister as he was given the charge in 2018 but later shifted to ministry of science.

Former energy minister Umar Ayub Khan was shifted to head the ministry of economic affairs.

Khan has shuffled his cabinet several times since coming to power in August 2018, which his critics say was a sign of his failure to find a proper combination.

"Ministers have been changed many times but it made no difference. Maybe it is time to change the prime minister," Murtaza Wahab of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaukat Tareen Pakistan finance minister Pakistan cabinet reshuffle Pakistan Peoples Party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp