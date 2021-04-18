STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Family of Sikh killed at FedEx facility in US' Indianapolis terms shooting as 'racial killing'

Eight people were killed in the shooting at Indianapolis on Thursday night, including 4 Sikhs

Published: 18th April 2021 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

A body is taken from the scene where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. (Photo | AP)

A body is taken from the scene where multiple people were shot at a FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HOSHIARPUR: The family of 68-year-old Jaswinder Singh, who was among the eight people killed in the mass shooting at a FedEx facility the US city of Indianapolis, termed the attack as "racial killing".

Speaking to ANI, Jaswinder Singh's elder son Jatindar Singh said it had been eight years since his father was living in the US.

"We received a call at 7 am that a white man killed my father along with seven other people, and later killed himself. This may be an incident of racial killing. My father was living in the US for the past eight years," said Jatindar Singh.

The family's relative Dalveer Singh also hold similar suspicion and said, "He (Jaswinder Singh and his wife went to the US eight years ago with their middle son. We heard that an 18-19-year-old white man shot 7-8 people and later killed himself. This seems like a racial attack."

Eight people were killed in the shooting at Indianapolis on Thursday night (local time), including 4 Sikhs

The victims from the shooting were identified as 32-year-old Matthew R Alexander, 19-year-old Samaria Blackwell, 66-year-old Amarjeet Johal, 64-year-old Jaswinder Kaur, 68-year-old Jaswinder Singh, 48-year-old Amarjit Skhon, 19-year-old Karlie Smith and 74-year-old John Weisert.

"A significant number of workers at FedEx processing centre (near Indianapolis airport), where the shooting took place Thursday night are from Sikh community" said the Indianapolis Police Chief Randal Taylor.

Deputy Chief Craig McCartt on Friday afternoon identified the gunman as 19-year-old Brandon Hole, who was last employed by FedEx in 2020. "Hole was found dead of a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted," McCartt said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
racial killing Jaswinder Singh indianapolis fedex shooting fedex shooting
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | ANI)
WB polls: Mamata Banerjee not to campaign in Kolkata anymore, confirms TMC
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference regarding the current wave of coronavirus in New Delhi, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
COVID: Due to shortage of hospital beds, Delhi under lockdown till April 26
Gallery
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
All-rounder Hardik Pandya who was in the Grade B category for the 2019-20 season has made his way to the Grade A category while Bhuvneshwar Kumar who was in Grade A in the previous listing is now placed in Grade B. (Photos | PTI)
BCCI contract list 2021: Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in A+ category, Hardik gets A. Check out which Indian cricketers got promoted, demoted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp