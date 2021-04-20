STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Doctors denied access to Navalny prison hospital

A team of physicians including his personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva has made multiple attempts to see him but been rejected each time. 

Published: 20th April 2021 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny talks to one of his lawyers (Photo | AP)

By AFP

VLADIMIR: A team of medics including ailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's personal doctor were denied access Tuesday to a penal colony where he is being treated at a prison hospital.

Navalny, 44, launched a hunger strike on March 31 and his medical team over the weekend warned that his health was failing so rapidly he could die at "any minute". 

Russia's prison service, which has repeatedly prevented Navalny's doctors from visiting him, on Monday moved him from his penal colony in the Vladimir region some 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Moscow to a medical facility at another colony in the same region. 

A team of physicians including his personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva has made multiple attempts to see him but been rejected each time. 

ALSO READ: Russia moves Navalny to prison hospital under Western pressure

On Tuesday morning the team was once again barred from seeing him, but was told to try again later in the day. 

"This is super disrespectful to people who came to fulfil their human duty, a medical duty to help a patient," Vasilyeva told AFP outside the colony.

"We are talking now only about health and life."

Navalny's lawyers also arrived at the penal colony on Tuesday and were allowed in, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

Navalny is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for violating parole terms on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated. 

The opposition politician was arrested on his return to Russia in January from Germany, where he had spent months recovering from a poisoning attack with the Novichok nerve agent. 

Navalny blames the attack on President Vladimir Putin, a claim the Kremlin has repeatedly denied. 

The European Union and the United States have imposed sanctions on Russia over the poisoning, and on Monday threatened Moscow with further penalties in the event of Navalny's death. 

The opposition figure launched his hunger strike last month demanding proper medical treatment over severe back pain and numbness in his limbs. 

His team over the weekend said a blood test had shown showed high potassium levels and elevated creatinine, indicating Navalny could be suffering from impaired kidney function and risked cardiac arrest.

Russia's prison service on Monday insisted his condition was "satisfactory", despite moving him to the medical facility, and said he was taking vitamin supplements as part of medical treatment.

Navalny's team has called on supporters to take to the streets on Wednesday -- when Putin is due to deliver his annual state of the nation address -- to protest how he is being treated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexei Navalny prison hospital
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp