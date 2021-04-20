STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Reports: UK to toughen climate target before Biden summit

The 2035 plan would put Britain on course to meet its target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Published: 20th April 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: The U.K. government will set itself a more ambitious climate target, pledging to reduce carbon emissions by three-quarters of their 1990 levels by 2035, British media reported Tuesday.

They said the goal is to be announced ahead of a virtual climate summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday. The Financial Times, which first reported the news, said that for the first time the U.K. would include emissions from international aviation and shipping in its goal.

The 2035 plan would put Britain on course to meet its target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The U.K. government declined to comment directly on the reports. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said that ministers would be making an announcement “shortly, taking into account the latest advice from the Climate Change Committee.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to host a major global climate summit, known as COP26, in Glasgow in November.

Britain has already pledged to slash emissions by 68% by 2030, one of the most ambitious targets among developed nations.

The government’s Climate Change Committee recommended the 2035 target last year, and said achieving it would require more electric vehicles, expanded wind power capacity and a reduction in meat and dairy consumption.

Rebecca Newsom of Greenpeace U.K. welcomed the commitment, but said “targets are much easier to set than they are to meet, so the hard work begins now.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK government US virtual climate summit Joe Biden UK climate target
India Matters
Amid spike in cases, a temporary Covid care centre is being set up at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/| Parveen Negi)
Another record surge as India adds 2,73,810 COVID cases, 1,619 deaths
A cyclist pedals past a deserted street during a weekend lockdown in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
Starting 10 pm on Monday, Delhi to be under lockdown till April 26
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Govt working to save lives, livelihood: FM to India Inc amid Covid surge 
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Telangana downplays Covid-19 cases again, this time by 66%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter Ingenuity hovers above the surface of Mars (Photo | AP)
NASA's Mars helicopter takes flight, first powered flight on another planet
Representational photo (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19: India logs record 1,761 fatalities, 2,59,170 fresh cases take active infections over 20 lakh mark
Gallery
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
WHAT IS EUROPEAN SUPER LEAGUE? Formed by some of Europe's leading football clubs, the European Super League (ESL) is a breakaway tournament that is not managed or ruled by the UEFA.
European Super League explained: Why is UEFA angry about new league and how will it affect Champions League, transfers?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp