STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Senior Pakistani journalist shot in Islamabad

Absar Alam, who also served as a chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (PEMRA), the country's electronic media watchdog, was rushed to a hospital where he was out of danger.

Published: 21st April 2021 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

gun

For representational purposes

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Unidentified gunmen shot a senior Pakistani journalist on Tuesday while he was taking a walk near his house in Islamabad.

Absar Alam, who also served as a chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (PEMRA), the country's electronic media watchdog, was rushed to a hospital where he was out of danger.

Alam confirmed the attack in a video message uploaded on Twitter.

"I've been hit in my ribs," he said, adding that he had not lost hope.

My message to those who did this is that I am not going to be scared by such tactics," Alam said.

So far, nobody has taken responsibility of the attack.

The Islamabad Police have constituted a special team to investigate the matter from all aspects.

The team has been directed to use all scientific and forensic methods to trace the accused involved in the incident, according to a tweet by Islamabad Police.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry condemned the incident in a message on Twitter, adding that the police had been asked to investigate the attack.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, also condemning the incident, said silencing the voice of dissent is a cancer that has "plagued this country for many years".

"Absar Alam sahab is the latest victim of this cruel and barbaric crime. May Allah SWT heal his wounds and the wounds of this country," she added.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari deplored the incident and demanded that the people involved in the incident be arrested.

"An inquiry should be launched into the incident," Bilawal said as he prayed for the early recovery of the journalist.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also strongly condemned the "assassination attempt" on the senior journalist.

"HRCP sees such cowardly acts of violence against journalists as an assault on an already muzzled media," it added.

Pakistan is considered as one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) in its Media Freedom Report 2020 said that at least 10 journalists were murdered and several others threatened, kidnapped, tortured and arrested in the country in 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp