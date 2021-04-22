STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
700 suspects held in China for 600 cases of pornography, illegal publications

Published: 22nd April 2021

By PTI

BEIJING: Chinese police have seized more than 700 suspects in over 600 cases involving pornography and illegal publications since the start of the year, the Chinese Ministry of Public Security said on Thursday.

The ministry said that through a number of related operations, the police have effectively cracked down on illegal information and publications with content related to pornography, violence and superstition.

Officers have responded rapidly to reports of child pornography, conducting thorough investigations, in order to effectively protect the physical and mental health of teenagers and children, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Such crackdowns include publications critical of the government. Public security organs will give full play to their functions to crack down on illegal and harmful publishing activities in accordance with the law, police authorities said.

