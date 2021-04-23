STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China says in communication with India to provide assistance to combat COVID-19 surge

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that for the recently deteriorating epidemic situation in India we send our sincere sympathies.

Published: 23rd April 2021 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

China Flag

China flag. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Friday said it firmly supports the Indian government and the people in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic and is in communication with New Delhi on its offer to provide assistance to deal with the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

China on Thursday offered to provide the necessary support and assistance to India to deal with the sharp increase in the COVID-19 cases in the country.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that for the recently deteriorating epidemic situation in India we send our sincere sympathies.

The Chinese government and the people firmly support the Indian government and their people in their fight, he said responding to a question from the official Chinese media.

Based on the need of the Indian side, we stand ready to offer support and assistance.

"We are now holding communications with the Indian side," he said.

We believe the Indian people will surely conquer the epidemic at an early date, he said.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 and since then the deadly disease has become a pandemic that has affected more than 144,771,350 people and claimed over 3,072,614 lives worldwide.

ALSO WATCH:

According to Johns Hopkins' coronavirus tracker, the US alone has reported 31,862,987 cases and 569,404 deaths from the deadly virus.

The US has alleged that the COVID-19 may have emanated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) which is a P-4 bio lab, a charge strongly denied by China.

A team of WHO experts, which probed the origin of the coronavirus, concluded last month that all hypotheses included the allegation that COVID-19 could have emanated from a bio lab "remained open".

India is currently facing a massive surge in coronavirus infections.

India on Friday added a record over 3.32 lakh new coronavirus cases in a single day taking the country's tally to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus in India
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp