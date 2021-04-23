STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Policewoman stabbed to death in France, attacker shot dead

Published: 23rd April 2021 09:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Police near the scene of a stabbing at a police station in Rambouillet, southwest of Paris

Police near the scene of a stabbing at a police station in Rambouillet, southwest of Paris. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: A French police officer was stabbed to death inside her police station on Friday near the famed historic Rambouillet chateau, and her attacker was shot and killed by officers at the scene, authorities said. A national police spokesperson said that the identity and the motive of the assailant were not immediately clear.

"The police officer was a 49-year-old administrative employee in the station," the spokesperson said.

Investigators were looking into whether there might have been a link to terrorism, but the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said it is not currently involved in the investigation. "We are in a state of astoundment," Karl Olive, vice president of the regional council, said on BFM television.

The attack took place southwest of Paris just inside the police station in a quiet residential area of the town of Rambouillet, about 750 meters (yards) from a former royal estate that is sometimes used for international peace negotiations.

Police cordons ringed the area after the stabbing. French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and other top officials visited the scene of the attack to show their support for police. France has seen deadly attacks against police in the past, including some by Islamic extremists.

