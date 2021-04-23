STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Wear face masks, follow COVID guidelines or face another lockdown: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Khan's warning came hours after Pakistan recorded 5,870 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while 144 more people succumbed to the deadly virus.

Published: 23rd April 2021 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged the people of Pakistan to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines, warning that another nationwide lockdown will be imposed if the spiralling coronavirus crisis continues to worsen.

Addressing the nation after chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee, the highest national forum to tackle the pandemic, Khan said the Army has been asked to help police to implement the social-distancing guidelines in the country to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"I am appealing to you to follow SoPs so that we don't have to take steps that India is taking which means imposing lockdowns," he said, adding that half the problem will be solved if people started wearing face masks.

Khan, who was himself affected by the disease last month, warned that major cities would be closed down if the situation continued to deteriorate.

"If our circumstances become the same as India, then we will have to close down cities," he said.

The Prime Minister said his government was trying to avoid the lockdowns as it hurts the poor the most, but the situation could change if the pandemic persisted.

"If we (as a nation) don't take precautionary measures, we will have to impose a lockdown which will also affect our economy at a time when it is on the rise," he said and urged the people to follow the SoPs as they did during Ramzan last year.

Earlier, Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is also chief of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), briefed the meeting about the increasing threat of COVID-19.

He said that the NCOC decided to shut schools for secondary and higher secondary classes in the districts where the positivity rate was higher than 5 per cent.

Umar said markets will be closed in the country after 6 pm and only essential services will be allowed to operate after that.

Prime Minister Khan's warning came hours after Pakistan recorded 5,870 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while 144 more people succumbed to the deadly virus.

The total number of cases has reached 784,108 and the COVID-19 death toll touched 16,842. Another 4,652 patients were in critical condition.

The positivity rate in the country was 10.91, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran Khan Pakistan covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp