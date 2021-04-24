STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

21-yr-old Indian man in Singapore tests positive for COVID-19 despite both doses of vaccine

The Indian did not have any symptoms and was detected when he was tested on April 19 as part of the Health Ministry's routine testing.

Published: 24th April 2021 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

covid test, COVID 19, coronavirus test

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old Indian national, who had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, is among the 36 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore in the last 24 hours, according to a media report on Saturday.

The Indian did not have any symptoms and was detected when he was tested on April 19 as part of the Health Ministry's routine testing of foreign workers, the TODAY newspaper reported.

The man's pooled test result came back positive for COVID-19 and he was immediately isolated.

An individual test was done on April 20 and he was confirmed to have the coronavirus on April 21, the daily reported.

"His earlier tests (routine testing)  the last conducted on April 12  were all negative for COVID-19. His serology test result (for past infection) has come back positive," said the Ministry of Health.

The man had received his first dose of vaccine on March 11 and the second on April 1.

The ministry said that complete vaccination against the virus may have resulted in lack of symptoms and positive serology test results.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is effective in preventing symptomatic disease for the vast majority of those vaccinated, but it is possible for vaccinated individuals to get infected.

Further research is required to determine if the vaccination will also prevent onward transmission of the infection, it said.

In total, 36 imported cases of COVID-19 were registered on Friday and all have been placed on 'stay-home notices' upon their arrival here.

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 60,943.

Of these, 60,613 people have fully recovered and discharged from care facilities and hospitals, including 10 patients on Friday.

Thirty people have died from complications due to the disease in Singapore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus Indian death Singaproe
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp