STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ex-Sri Lankan minister Rishad Bathiudeen, brother Riyadh arrested over April 2019 bomb blasts

Earlier in the day, the ex-minister, who presently serves as a lawmaker, tweeted that the CID was standing outside of his house in Boudhaloka Mawatha, looking to arrest him 'without a charge'.

Published: 24th April 2021 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

Ex-Sri Lankan minister Rishad Bathiudeen

Ex-Sri Lankan minister Rishad Bathiudeen (Photo| Facebook)

By ANI

COLOMBO: Former Sri Lankan Industry and Commerce minister Rishad Bathiudeen and brother Riyadh have been arrested by the country's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for allegedly assisting the terrorists responsible for the deadly April 2019 bombing attacks, police spokesman Ajith Rohana said on Saturday.

According to Sputnik, earlier in the day, the ex-minister, who presently serves as a lawmaker, tweeted that the CID was standing outside of his house in Boudhaloka Mawatha, looking to arrest him "without a charge". Bathiudeen also mentioned having cooperated with the authorities so far.

"They were arrested by the CID on the charges of aiding and abetting the suicide bombers responsible for the 2019 April 21st attacks," Rohana said as quoted by Sri Lanka's News 1st outlet, reported by Sputnik. The law enforcement agency had witness statements, as well as circumstantial and scientific evidence, at its disposal, according to the spokesman.

On April 21, 2019, Sri Lanka was hit by a series of deadly bombings that killed over 250 people, including 40 foreigners, and injured many more. The Islamic State terrorist group has claimed the responsibility for the attacks. More than 100 people have been arrested in connection with the bombings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishad Bathiudeen 2019 Lanka blasts Colombo bombings Sri Lanka serial blasts
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp