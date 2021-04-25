STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bangladesh closes border with India amid rise in COVID-19 cases

Bangladesh Foreign Minister said that the land routes for people's movement to and from the neighboring country would be closed for two weeks but the goods-laden vehicles would be allowed to operate

Published: 25th April 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen (File photo| AFP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Sunday closed its border with India for two weeks in view of the sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the neighboring country.

"We are closing it (border) for the passengers for the time being," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters.

"Bangladesh took the decision in view of rapid increase of coronavirus infection in India," he added.

He said that the land routes for people's movement to and from the neighboring country would be closed for two weeks but the goods-laden vehicles would be allowed to operate.

"The higher authorities have decided to close the borders for two weeks. The land routes with India will be shut from April 26," Home Minister Asaduzzamman Khan Kamal told the Kalerkantha newspaper.

The border closure came as the COVID-19 situation kept suspended flight operations between the two countries since April 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AK Abdul Momen Bangladesh Foreign Minister Bangladesh India border
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp