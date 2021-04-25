STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Defining numbers from Joe Biden's early days, from jobs to coronavirus

Average number of vaccines administered daily during the past week, up from roughly 1.5 million when Biden was inaugurated.

Published: 25th April 2021 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden's opening months in office have been a whirlwind of activity during the pandemic and the start of an economic recovery. He is facing a sharp increase in the number of migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border, the tragedy of mass shootings and lingering tensions over racial inequities, the environment and the legacy of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

A look at some defining numbers from his first 100 days in office:

2.67 million – Average number of vaccines administered daily during the past week, up from roughly 1.5 million when Biden was inaugurated.

4,380 – COVID-19 deaths on the day Biden became president, Jan. 20.

677 – COVID-19 daily death average for most recent seven-day period. All told, including before Biden’s presidency, 569,000 Americans have died from the pandemic.

$1.9 trillion - Sum of the debt-financed coronavirus relief package that the administration says will help vaccinate the country and restore the 8.4 million jobs lost to the pandemic.

1.38 million - How many jobs have been added during the Biden presidency through March.

161 million - How many direct checks were sent to people as part of the relief package, nearly as many as previous payments approved during the Trump presidency despite tighter standards for qualifying.

38% - The estimated decline in Black poverty from the relief package, which the Biden administration says would help to close racial gaps on the economy.

1.57% - The interest charged on a 10-year U.S. Treasury note, substantially lower than the 4.6% charged in 2001 when the federal government last ran a budget surplus.

18,890 - Number of children traveling alone who tried to cross the Mexican border in March, the highest total since the number was first tracked in 2009.

40 - Number of executive orders signed by Biden, the highest of any recent president. His most recent order was sanctions against Russia. Many of the orders overturn Trump-era policies on migration and labor issues. A March 7 order seeks to promote voting access in what appears to be an answer to Republican efforts in many states to tighten voting standards following Trump's loss.

10 - Number of mass-casualty killings in the United States in which at least four people died, not including the shooter.

2,500-3,500 - The number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. Biden has committed to withdraw them by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

50% to 52% - How much Biden has pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 as part of a U.S. effort to contain the damage from climate change.

28% - The corporate tax rate proposed by Biden, an increase from the 21% signed into law by Trump in 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden US President
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A COVID-19 patient receiving oxygen support in Ghaziabad (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Scenes of despair at a hospital in Amritsar due to shortage of oxygen
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp