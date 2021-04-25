STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan reports 5,611 more COVID-19 cases, death toll crosses 17,000

The pandemic is not receding and the officials have introduced tough restrictions like closure of markets after 6 pm to bring it under control.

Published: 25th April 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a screening center for the new coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo| AP)

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a screening center for coronavirus, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 5,611 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the number of infections to 795,627, while the death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 17,000 mark, according to the official data.

The Ministry of National Health Services said 118 more people have succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 17,117.

The pandemic is not receding and the officials have introduced tough restrictions like closure of markets after 6 pm to bring it under control.

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the government would wait for a week and if the situation did not improve, it would impose a complete lockdown.

"He (Prime Minister Imran Khan) always wants such a system that the economy keeps moving so at least the poor segments of society don't come under pressure.

But now we would wait for another week and if the situation doesn't improve, definitely we would have to think about complete lockdown, he said.

Prime Minister Khan on Friday urged the people of Pakistan to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines, warning that another nationwide lockdown will be imposed if the spiralling coronavirus crisis continues to worsen.

Khan, who was himself affected by the disease last month, warned that major cities would be closed down if the situation continued to deteriorate.

"If we (as a nation) don't take precautionary measures, we will have to impose a lockdown which will also affect our economy at a time when it is on the rise, he said and urged the people to follow the SoPs as they did during Ramzan last year.

Khan said he had asked the Pakistan Army to assist police and law enforcement agencies in enforcing SOPs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan Lahore coronavirus
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp