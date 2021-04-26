STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Thailand restricts travel from India as second wave continues to wreak havoc

India on Monday reported 3,52,991 new infections, the fifth straight day to record three lakh-plus cases.

Published: 26th April 2021 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff and relatives help a COVID-19 coronavirus patient to get in a car at GTB hospital in New Delhi.

Medical staff and relatives help a COVID-19 coronavirus patient to get in a car at GTB hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Thailand has decided to restrict entry of travellers from India in view of the coronavirus crisis.

India on Monday reported 3,52,991 new infections, the fifth straight day to record three lakh-plus cases.

The embassy of Thailand in Delhi said in a statement that certificates of entry (COEs) issued to non-Thai nationals to enter the country from India with the arrival date from May 1 will be cancelled.

"The issuance of COEs for non-Thai nationals who will be arriving in Thailand from India from May 1 onwards will be suspended until further notice," it said.

Earlier, the embassy announced that it would arranged flights from New Delhi to Bangkok on May 1, May 15 and May 22.

The Embassy in its latest statement said it will not accommodate non-Thai nationals on the flights to Bangkok on May 1, May 15 and May 22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Thailand Travel Ban
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp