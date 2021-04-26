STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hong Kong, Singapore to launch air travel bubble from May 26

Visitors will not have to go through the quarantine as long as they fulfill the conditions of travelling within the air travel bubble.

By PTI

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and Singapore said Monday they would launch an air travel bubble in May, months after an initial arrangement that would allow tourists to fly between both cities without having to serve quarantine was postponed.

Flights will begin from May 26.

Hong Kong and Singapore had previously announced the launch of an air travel bubble in November last year but shelved the plan days before it was to start after Hong Kong saw a surge in COVID-19 infections.

