STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Tokyo 2020 to decide on Olympic spectator limits by end of April

The emergency alert is scheduled to be lifted on May 11 - around a week before IOC president Bach's visit to Japan.

Published: 26th April 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Tokyo Olympics organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto

Tokyo Olympics organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto (Photo| AP)

By PTI

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Monday that she will decide the upper limit of spectators for the Olympics and Paralympics by the end of April.

"As for the upper limit of spectators, we will make a decision on that regard by the end of April. In order to flexibly address the virus situation including the state of emergency, we will work closely with the IOC, IPC, the central government and the Tokyo metropolitan government in order to gain consensus," said Hashimoto during Tokyo 2020 executive board meeting held in the capital.

Hashimoto noted that she was highly aware of concern about the virus resurgence as the state of emergency has been issued in Tokyo and three other prefectures but will have anti-virus measures that address all the possible issues that may be caused by holding the games amid the pandemic.

"The state of emergency has been issued in four prefectures including Tokyo. I'm aware that this is a challenging situation, but we have been gearing up for various measures, expecting all possible situations."

The government declared a third state of emergency on Sunday in order to curb a rapid coronavirus resurgence as well as to stop people from travelling and spreading the virus during Japan's "Golden Week" holidays.

The emergency alert is scheduled to be lifted on May 11 - around a week before IOC president Bach's visit to Japan.

"I was surprised how fast the time flies as there are less than 100 days (till the Olympics). There are still many obstacles we need to get over with including the virus. I won't waste a day to prepare to hold a safe and secure Olympics," Hashimoto said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp