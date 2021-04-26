STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two Pakistan embassy employees caught shoplifting in South Korea

Published: 26th April 2021 03:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2021 03:57 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

Pakistan flag. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

SEOUL: Two diplomats from the Pakistan Embassy in South Korea were caught shoplifting at a store in Seoul, said police on Saturday.

Yongsan Police Station said the two were caught stealing items worth 11,000 won (USD 10) and 1,900 won (USD 1.70), respectively, at the same store in Itaewon, Yongsan District, on different dates, reported The Korea Times

One allegedly stole chocolate treats worth 1,900 won (USD 1.70), on January 10, and the other a hat worth 11,000 won (USD 10), on February 23.

After the hat was stolen, an employee at the store filed a police report shortly afterwards, and the law enforcement authorities identified the suspect through CCTV footage as a 35-year-old diplomat of the Pakistan Embassy, reported The Korea Times.

Following an investigation, officers closed the case without booking the suspect because of diplomatic immunity.

Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, diplomats and their families may avoid arrest, detention or indictment under certain laws of their host country.

