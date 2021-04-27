STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US Vice President Kamala Harris to chair new White House task force on workers

The task force is the latest addition to Harris' growing portfolio, which includes leadership of administration's response to the increase of migrants, many of them children, at the southern borders

Published: 27th April 2021 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2021 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

US Vice President Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Vice President Kamala Harris will chair a new White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, the Biden administration announced Monday.

The task force will be vice-chaired by Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, will “be dedicated to mobilizing the federal government’s policies, programs, and practices to empower workers to organize and successfully bargain with their employers,” according to the White House.

The task force is the latest addition to Harris' growing portfolio, which includes leadership of the administration's response to the increase of migrants, many of them children, at the southern border.

The creation of the task force comes soon after President Joe Biden, who has long supported and aligned himself with labor unions, lent his backing to an ultimately failed effort for workers to unionize at a Amazon warehouse in Alabama. More than 20 Cabinet members and heads of other federal agencies will take a whole-of-government approach to empower workers, the White House said.

The task force was created by a Biden executive order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamala Harris US Vice President White House Task Force Joe Biden
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India gets to see the ugly face of  U.S. selfishness
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Explosive rise places Bengaluru at top of active COVID heap
For representational purposes
Look before you forward! Fake information adds to COVID distress
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)
551 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals: PMO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka announces 14-day 'corona curfew' from April 27 evening, free vaccinations for all
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for those age above 18 years in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oscars was live-broadcasted from various other cities like London, Paris, Kilkenny (Ireland), Sydney and Rome. (Photo| AP)
93rd Academy Awards: Celebrities gather at Dolby Theatre and Union Station for star-studded day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp