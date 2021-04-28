Mild earthquake hits Nepal, no damage reported: National Seismological Centre

By PTI

KATHMANDU: A mild earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitudes on the Richter scale hit the Kathmandu valley on Wednesday, the National Seismological Centre has said, adding that no damage has been reported.

An aftershock measuring 3.5 magnitudes on the Richter scale was also recorded at 1.59 am local time with the epicenter located at Kalanki, in the outskirt of Kathmandu district, the centre added.

The tremor was felt in and around Kathmandu valley.