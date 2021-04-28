STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan records highest-ever deaths due to COVID-19

The death toll jumped to 17,530 after 201 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

Published: 28th April 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

A family wearing face masks as a safety protocol against the Covid-19 coronavirus ride a motorbike along a street in Karachi. (Photo | AFP)

A family wearing face masks as a safety protocol against the Covid-19 coronavirus ride a motorbike along a street in Karachi. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday reported more than 200 deaths due to the COVID-19, the highest number of fatalities in a single day, according to the official data.

The death toll jumped to 17,530 after 201 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

It said that 5,214 patients were in a critical condition.

The data showed that 157 people died on April 23, which broke the record of 153 deaths reported on June 20 last year.

However, a new record was created within a week, showing the ferocity of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, at least 5,292 new cases were reported, taking the national tally to 810,231.

The ministry reported that another 4,678 persons were reported as having recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recuperated people to 704,494.

The number of active patients was 88,207.

The authorities performed 49,101 tests in the last one day, registering a positivity rate of 10.78 per cent.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that due to the increasing number of deaths and spike in the positive cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan might order a lockdown of the worst-hit cities.

The issue of pandemic was discussed in the Cabinet and the Prime Minister directed that food supplies should be improved if we go for a complete lockdown, he said.

The government has already postponed examination until mid-June to arrest the spread.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Pakistan
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp