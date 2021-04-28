STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore sends oxygen cylinders to support India's fight against COVID-19

The Republic of Singapore Air Force is transporting the cylinders on board two C-130 aircraft from Singapore to West Bengal, according to a report by the Channel News Asia.

Published: 28th April 2021 12:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

This handout from Singapore's Ministry of Defence shows part of a consignment of oxygen cylinders being loaded onto a Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 aircraft to be sent to West Bengal in India. (Photo | AFP)

This handout from Singapore's Ministry of Defence shows part of a consignment of oxygen cylinders being loaded onto a Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 aircraft to be sent to West Bengal in India.

By PTI

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government has sent a consignment of oxygen cylinders to support India's COVID-19 pandemic response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force is transporting the cylinders on board two C-130 aircraft from Singapore to West Bengal, according to a report by the Channel News Asia.

Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Maliki Osman handed over the two planeloads of oxygen cylinders to India's High Commissioner P Kumaran at Paya Lebar Air Base on Wednesday morning.

We have all witnessed in the past year how this pandemic is a transboundary threat, Maliki said at the air base.

It gives no regard for country, nationality or race.

This is exactly why we must work collectively to support each other, the Channel quoted him as saying.

Singapore and India share a close relationship, Maliki said, thanking the Indian government for continuing to work with Singapore throughout the pandemic by keeping supply chains open and essential goods flowing.

While our contribution is modest, we hope that it will bring comfort and relief to those in need and encourage those on the frontline in India, who are working tirelessly, to fight on.

I have no doubt that the fighting spirit of the Indian people will prevail, Maliki said.

Singapore investment firm Temasek has also sent medical equipment while India's Tata Group donated four cryogenic oxygen cylinders sourced from Singapore.

That consignment landed in West Bengal over the weekend.

India is struggling with a second wave of the pandemic with more than 3,00,000 daily new coronavirus cases being reported in the past few days, and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll stands at 2,01,187, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore COVID-19 oxygen cylinders
India Matters
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
Double masking or N95 mask must to keep mutant variants at bay
Life in extremistan: Managing both pandemic and panic
A healthcare worker helps a COVID-19 patient breathe through an oxygen cylinder. (Photo | ANI)
MP hospital’s smart management saves precious oxygen cylinders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: US expert Anthony Fauci
A man walks through a closed market during the lockdown imposed by the state government as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond April 30: Rajesh Tope
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp