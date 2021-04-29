STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arkansas man charged in Capitol riot released pending trial

Richard Barnett, 60, was among supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers assembled to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump.

Published: 29th April 2021 02:14 PM

Arkansas resident Richard Barnett, who posed for photos with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Arkansas resident Richard Barnett, who posed for photos with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK: An Arkansas man who posed for photos with his feet on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will be allowed to return home pending trial.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper granted a motion Tuesday allowing Richard Barnett's release from federal custody in Washington, D.C. Barnett lives in Gravette, Arkansas.

Barnett, 60, was among supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol as lawmakers assembled to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over Trump. Prosecutors say Barnett was carrying a stun gun when he entered the building.

Prosecutors argued that Barnett should remain behind bars, pending trial, portraying him as threat to the community.

The judge's order will include “specific conditions of release,” including location monitoring by GPS and surrender of his passport, among others, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Barnett faces three federal charges: knowingly entering or remaining in restricted grounds without authority; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and theft of public property or records. If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison.

