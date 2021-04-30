STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK sharply cuts global aid due to pandemic's economic impact

The agency, known as UNFPA, said the UK was its largest bilateral donor in 2020, providing a total of about USD 138 million.

Published: 30th April 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2021 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Pound, Pound Currency

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The United Kingdom said Thursday it is temporarily reducing its international aid from 14.5 billion pounds (about USD 20 billion) last year to 10 billion pounds this year (USD 14 billion) because of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and two UN agencies announced huge funding cuts of more than 80 percent.

The UN Population Fund, which now calls itself the UN's sexual and reproductive health agency, said it had been informed that its flagship family planning programme was being cut from 154 million pounds (USD 211 million) to around 23 million pounds (USD 32 million).

In addition, it said 12 million pounds (USD 17 million) is being cut from its core operating funds.

The agency, known as UNFPA, said the UK was its largest bilateral donor in 2020, providing a total of about USD 138 million.

UNAIDS, which unites the work of 11 UN organisations trying to reduce HIV infections and deaths to zero, said its funding for 2021 was reduced from 15 million pounds (USD 21 million) in 2020 to 2.5 million pounds (USD 3.5 million) for 2021.

In 2020, the UK was the world's third largest aid donor, spending 14.5 billion pounds (about USD 20 billion).

"The seismic impact of the pandemic on the UK economy has forced us to take tough but necessary decisions, including temporarily reducing the overall amount we spend on aid," a British government spokesman said, speaking with customary anonymity.

"We will still spend more than 10 billion pounds (USD 14 billion) this year to fight poverty, tackle climate change and improve global health," the spokesman said.

"We are working with suppliers and partners on what this means for individual programmes."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK world aid fund UK aid
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp